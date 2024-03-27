Agreement between the Italian State Railways and ESA for the application of space services technologies to logistics

The Ferrovie dello Stato group and the European Space Agency
(ESA) have signed a protocol of collaboration with the
to support the development, research and dissemination of technologies
and innovative and sustainable space services, to be applied also in the
field of freight transport and logistics by train or rail
road. The agreement underlines the common interest
in the implementation of innovative services, based on technologies and
spatial data, which can also be used, for example, in the
field of infrastructure monitoring, in their connectivity
and digitalisation, with a focus on the transport of
Ground freight.
To implement the agreement signed by Roberto Tundo, chief
technology, innovation & digital officer of Ferrovie dello
State, and Enrico Spinelli, Marketing Department,
industry and competitiveness of ESA, the signatories commit to
share resources, knowledge, ideas and good practices, to promote
new opportunities for collaboration, to support the activities of the
relevant areas of common interest and to participate in the
meetings to measure and monitor the effectiveness and
the evolution of collaboration.
As specified in the Memorandum of Intent, FS and ESA also
commit to contribute to the implementation of the
independently providing their
staff, providing facilities for the organisation of activities,
workshops, conferences or training seminars, and organising
Joint Communication Initiatives to promote the
of the agreement between the parties.