Warriors (AdSP Livorno) : The passage of the TDT terminal in Grimaldi will not have an impact on the containers

"The acquisition by Grimaldi of the Darsena Toscana Terminal must be considered an opportunity and not a danger to the container traffic estate of the port airport livornese." The Chairman of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrhenian Sea, Luciano Warrieri, told the Organism of Partnership of the Sea Resource, the body of the compound port agency, as well as by Warriors and the commanders of the ports of the system, from the representatives of the maritime-port operators.
The Neapolitan Grimaldi shipowner group completed the acquisition of the TDT terminal at the beginning of this year ( of the January 31 2024). "It will be our care to take care of TDT and the Grimaldi group because the terminalistic offer aimed at the container traffic market will not only remain unaffected but is geared to its development," said Guerrieri, who is also a member of the group. "If necessary, the AdSP will use all the prerogatives and powers it has to ensure it is guaranteed," he said. Stating that any change in destination of use of the spaces assigned to TDT will have to be agreed with the Port Authority, Guerrieri assured that " the AdSP will strive to watch for the multipurpose nature of the port to be defended. The scrolls are not banned in the Darsena Toscana Terminal but the underlying concept is that a typology of traffic, whatever it may be, cannot be developed to the detriment of others. There is no such thing as any underlying ambiguity on this issue. On the contrary, it is our intention to organize as soon as possible a meeting with the TDT summit. We will convey the maximum representative of the CDA because it makes clear to us what its guidelines are ; we will ask them for a formal commitment to ensure further development of containerized traffic and to invest in infrastructure. port. For us, it is an element of management and will be the subject of assessment when the new industrial plan is presented to us. "
Warriors also reassured the realization of the Europa Platform, the project for the realization of a large seaside area intended mainly for containerized traffic but also to that of the motorways of the sea : " the appetizability of Livorno is already confirmed by the growing interest of big international players, but more space is needed, more quirks. And that is the sense of Darsena Europe. The infrastructure allows us to be able to count on almost one million square meters intended for the reorganization and development of the container supply and another million square metres to the ro-ro, ro-ro pax". "Today we have all the interest in providing the market with the conditions for it to be reexpressed on the use of an opera that we believe can be made available to operators even to operate," he said. the realization of a stretch of quay. "If we have to prepare for a future in which we have to grow, we have to make sure that the current container market does not fade but further gains in the future."