Assshipowners, well the position of Italy in the EU for the protection of maritime transport

Assshipowners expressed "satisfaction with the position taken by Italy and for the strong and consequent concern expressed in Brussels by the representatives of our government on the possibility of review of the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD)," from the potentially deflagrating effects for shipping, and thus for a strategic asset for the entire economy of our country. " In a statement, downstream of the findings of the high-level meeting of the representatives of the European Union's finance ministries that was held this week, the Italian shipowner's association expressed " the utmost support for the action of the minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi, as well as the Europarliamentarians who are undertaking to stem such an impactful measure on a key sector such as that of shipping. "
"As is now known, the European Commission has proposed extending the taxation of fuel used by ships and even if the rotating presidency of the Council," the association said in a statement. of the Union has recently included some exemptions, these changes are largely inadequate to protect both the shipping and the entire national fuel distribution and distribution chain. " "There is a real risk of a significant loss of competitiveness of entire segments of the community economy and of our country to the full advantage of the Mediterranean," said Stefano Messina, chairman of the European Union's largest economy. who are afflicted on this sea, but not subject to the new regulations as not members of the EU. To pay the bill of a measure so conceived would be not only various segments of shipping, but also synergistic activities such as port, logistics and bunkering, as well as refining enterprises that produce fuel used by marine engines ".