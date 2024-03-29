On April 16, the Conference of Instructional Services on the Project of the Bridge on the Strait of Messina

The conference of the investigation services on the project of the bridge over the Strait of Messina will be held on April 16. Making the convening note, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport reminded that all the ministries and state administrations concerned, the Calabria and Siciliana Regions, the municipalities, as well as the bodies are invited to participate. managers of the infrastructural networks recipients of any interference. Specifying that this is the first operational step that marks the start of the work for the construction of the shipyards within the year, the dicastery specified that the design documentation will be made available to all, so as to permit the wider participation and assessments of the case.
Minister Matteo Salvini, vice-president of the Council, has declared himself very satisfied and confident that the confrontation will lead to the definition of the activities in the shortest possible time.