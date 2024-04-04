Joint venture Fratelli Cosulich - XCA (Arcese group) in automotive logistics in Vado Ligure

The Fratelli Cosulich maritime group and XCA Trasporto Veicoli
of the Arcese logistics group have set up the joint venture Vehicle
Logistic Vado (VLV) with the aim of combining their skills to
develop FVL (Finished Vehicle Logistics) operations in the
port of Vado Ligure. The new company operates on an area of
about 31,000 square meters able to accommodate about 1,600
vehicles, with a project that envisages the expansion defined up to
130,000 square meters in the near future.
Noting that in the last two years, the number of imported cars
from the Far East is growing and the forecasts for the next
decade are strongly positive, the CEO of VLV,
Marzio Sandoli, pointed out that "the investment in the
The founding of VLV marks a strategic and innovative leap forward
in the backport logistics landscape in Italy. Exploiting
the Cosulich Group's unrivalled experience in the
maritime transport and logistics together with the expertise of
XCA-Arcese in the automotive and FVL sectors," added Sandoli
We are strategically positioned to support the flow of cars
from the Far East and the Mediterranean destined for the
Northern Italy market. Our vision goes beyond mere
logistics: we aspire to become the gateway to the European market,
offering a compelling alternative to the ports of the North. With safety
rail connections at our disposal, we are ready to
facilitate the flow of entry into the European market for our
partners and customers'.
Recalling that the group already has two joint ventures in place
with Arcese based in Turkey and Ireland, the President of the
Cosulich Brothers, Augusto Cosulich, pointed out that the growth of the
of new players in the automotive sector will offer
the opportunity to stimulate further development of
companies of the Cosulich group in the logistics world and, as a result,
generate more job opportunities.