Over 700 thousand cruise passengers who landed in La Spezia in 2023 spent a total of 71.2 million euros
68.3% of this amount for the purchase of organized tours
La Spezia
April 4, 2024
How much did cruise passengers who landed last year spend in 2023?
year at the port of La Spezia? More than €71 million, for an expenditure of
average per passenger of €100.4, of which €12.6 million
spent in the Ligurian city alone for an average unit expenditure of
54.4 euros. This is explained by the study on "The economic impact of the
cruise sector on the city of La Spezia for the year
2023" commissioned by the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea to the consulting firm PTSCLASS
carried out in recent months on a sample of 1,601 passengers
interviewed between May and July 2023 disembarked from
is based on a forecast of 709,000 cruise passengers
landed in La Spezia in 2023 compared to the 723 thousand counted in
Balance sheet of the year.
Of the €71.2 million estimated to have been spent in 2023
Of the 709,000 passengers provisionally expected, 68.3%, i.e.
€33.4 million was spent on organised tours,
31.6% for shopping, 25.4% for purchasing products
food and food services, 19.7% for food and beverage services.
and 0.6% for museum visits and
entertainment activities.
The survey specifies that 31% of passengers surveyed have
declared that he remained in La Spezia during his stay in
land, a city in which, as mentioned, they have been spent
A total of €12.6 million. Passengers arriving at the
Spezia who decided to visit Pisa or Florence instead
spent a total of €34.5 million, for a pro
142.5 euros. Cruise passengers who last year
visited the Cinque Terre spent 17.9 million euros, spending
€73.8 each. It is in these destinations that he has focused on
in 2023 91% of the overall economic impact of the business
La Spezia cruises, with residual quotas for the other
destinations offered.
The study explains that last year's
cruise ship in the Ligurian port has activated a direct production of
€78.3 million, of which approximately 42.6% relates to
services related to travel agencies and tour operators. To this end,
In addition, indirect production amounted to €78.6 million and a
induced production of €83.8 million, for a total of €240.7 million
million euros.
As regards the estimation of the contribution of the activities
La Spezia cruises to the national economy in terms of value
added, the calculated value is €109.7 million, of
of which 29.3 million directly, 36.4 million indirectly and
44.0 million in induced form. The study points out that 37%
of the total impact remains in Liguria (€38.6 million at the end of the year alone).
La Spezia), 14% in Lombardy, 11% in Tuscany, 6% in
Veneto and 5.9% Emilia-Romagna.
About the employment activated by the cruise activity
in La Spezia, the estimated total is about 1,782 units
of which 33.7% (600 units) are activated by companies
directly involved in transport activities and
passenger services, in addition to 530
work in the indirect production sector and 652 in related industries.
The study was presented as part of the
Bitesp La Spezia, the first International Tourism Exchange
Experiential in La Spezia underway today and tomorrow at the terminal
cruises of the Ligurian port. "The study presented today -
pointed out the president of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva - is a document
scientific, not a "celebratory" study, which contains
excellent news but also some critical issues that need to be
interpreted and overcome, potentialities that must be activated. And
This can only be achieved through collaboration,
with the consolidation of the relationship between the city and the port. A
which contributes about five billion euros to the GDP, which is
spread over a large territory. An occupational lung and
of great value that cannot be
interpreted only as a problem, as only as a generator of impact
environmental, also in the light of innovations applied by ships
and the actions and investments undertaken
by the body I chair: more than 700 million euros that will go to
benefit not only of the port but also of the city that surrounds it.
hosts'.
Pointing out that "tourism is an important
A driving force for La Spezia's economy and the cruise industry
contributes significantly to the exponential growth, in particular
deadline, which we are witnessing," the mayor
of La Spezia, Pierluigi Peracchini, noting that the study indicates that
trade among the sectors most stimulated by cruises,
noted that 'it emerges, however, from interviews carried out with the
cruise passengers, the topic of Sunday closures of activities
Commercial; Many passengers - he specified - have declared
in fact that they would have liked to make purchases, but it was not
possible because Sunday. Therefore, a priority becomes a
reflection in this sense and offer cruise passengers more and more
Opportunities to shop in the city shops and experience the city
Fully."
