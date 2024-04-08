MSC's ships will strengthen Georgia's maritime links with North Africa and Spain

From the middle of this month, Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC) will strengthen the maritime links of the
Georgia with North Africa and Spain with a new rotation that,
through the Italian port hub of Malta in the report
westbound and the Italian one of Gioia Tauro in the report
Eastbound, will connect the Georgian port with these markets.
The containerized shipping service will make calls at the
ports of Tekirdag, Derince, Aliaga, Marsaxlokk, Algiers, Casablanca,
Sines, Valencia, Gioia Tauro, Burgas, Batumi.