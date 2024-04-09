Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and Logtainer for the development of intermodal services that integrate rail, road and sea transport

Mercitalia Logistics, the lead company of the Logistics Hub
of the Ferrovie dello Stato group, and the Genoese company Logtainer, a
operating container rail transport services, have
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today for the development of
intermodal services integrating rail, road and sea transport
extending the network to Italy and Europe. The agreement provides for
the establishment of a NewCo dedicated to this objective through
dedicated traction services and the construction of new terminals,
national and international markets.