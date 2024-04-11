A proposal to improve the competitiveness of the REC Ship Register has been approved by the Transport Commission of the Spanish Congress

On Tuesday, the Transport and Mobility Commission
of the Spanish Congress, with 26 votes in favour, three
against and eight abstentions, adopted a proposal of a non-
legislative legislation tabled by the parliamentary group of the People's Party
the objective of which is to improve the competitiveness of the
Special Register of Ships and Shipping Companies of the
Canary Islands (REC), vote that was welcomed
ANAVE, the Spanish shipowners' association.
The proposal shows that over the last ten years, the tonnage of the
of the Spanish fleet under a foreign flag is
grew by +66% while that of the fleet under the flag
decreased by -3% and that in 2022 none of the
Newly built ships joined the fleet
controlled by national shipowners has been registered in the REC,
as they are all registered in other Registers of the Economic Area
European, a trend - the proposal specifies - that has continued
during the first months of 2023 and between January and August last year
ten ships for almost 100 thousand gross tons are
from the Special Register of Ships and Shipping Companies
navigation of the Canary Islands to other Space Registries
European Economic.
Highlighting that the recent evolution of the
Spanish shipping companies demonstrate a clear and growing
preference of national shipowners for other European Registers, the
The proposal notes that if the technical and working conditions of the ECR
comparable to those of the more
competitiveness can be expected to be a substantial part of the
fleet registered with EEA Registers would return under
Spanish flag. It is estimated - the document specifies - that, in the short term
period, this return could account for 40% of the ships
registered in other European Registers, i.e. about 35 ships
could return under the Spanish flag, amounting to more than one
million GRT and about 1,200 direct jobs.
The proposal urges the government to take all measures
necessary to standardise the qualification of commanders and
Merchant Navy officers to comply with the provisions of the
Law 31/1995, of 8 November on risk prevention
professionals, also recognising the possibility that the
practical training can be provided remotely, to establish
a common interpretative criterion for all Member States urgently needs to be adopted
labour inspectors to put an end to insecurity with regard to
rules on seafarers' working time and rest periods, adapting it
the reality of on-board work and ensuring all the
guarantees for the worker, and to study the adoption of a
specific contractual framework adapted to the reality of the operations
shipping and shipping.
In addition, the proposal calls for simplification and
the administrative procedure for the enrolment of
foreign seafarers, to increase legal certainty
the registration of non-EU seafarers on the vessels of the ECR and
streamlining inspections under the Labour Convention
concentrating them, as far as possible, in the Administration of the
maritime maritime processes, in order to speed up the process and increase the
efficacy.
The proposal also calls for more flexibility in the
Nationality requirements of crews in accordance with
with the regulations of neighbouring countries, to simplify and speed up the
Mandatory medical examinations prior to boarding
to provide solutions to the problems of
certificates that are issued only by the General Management
of the Merchant Navy, to reduce the bureaucracy associated with the use of
medication on board and to streamline and facilitate general operation
of the REC Register.
Pointing out that as of January 1, the number of ships
under the national flag was less than the
one hundred units, reaching an all-time low and placing itself at the
20-year-old levels in terms of gross tonnage,
ANAVE noted that 'the rules and procedures of the REC are
have become obsolete due to the application of
new rules designed for the land-based industry that are difficult, if the
not impossible, to be applied to work on board. The shortage of
crews, along with the difficulties in recruiting
non-EU seafarers or the advantages of registering
new buildings in other European Union Registries - ha
specified the Spanish Shipowners' Association - are some of the
reasons that have led to this historic decline."