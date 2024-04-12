The FSRU Toscana regasification terminal left Livorno for Genoa

The FSRU Toscana
floating regasification terminal
OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has left its anchorage off the coast of Livorno and is
to the port of Genoa where the
extraordinary maintenance of the system. Navigation will take place
with the help of two tugboats and in the Ligurian port of call the
The terminal will remain on the quay for about a month for a first
extraordinary maintenance aimed at
Anchor System Bearing Replacement, System
designed and manufactured in order to ensure the rotation of the
terminal around the geostationary turret permanently
anchored to the seabed. Following a tendering procedure, the
Company awarded the maintenance work
the Genoese San Giorgio del Porto (SGdP) is extraordinary.
It is expected that at the beginning of June, the FSRU Toscana terminal will be
will then be moved to the port of Marseille, at the
SgdP shipyard in the French airport, where it will be
Maintenance work is complete. The completion of the
construction site activities are expected by mid-
in September, which will be followed by the reconnection of the
terminal at its current site off the coast of Livorno. It is
expected that FSRU Toscana will resume operations starting from
by the middle of the next.