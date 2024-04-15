HMM announces the near doubling of fleet capacity by 2030

South Korean shipping company HMM is planning a
significant expansion of its fleet which expects to arrive at the
by 2030, the almost doubling of the capacity of both
container ships and liquid and solid bulk vessels.
The strategy for strengthening the naval fleet has been
presented today by the CEO of the Seoul-based group, Kim
Kyung-bae, a medium- and long-term strategy, he explained, which is
to respond in a timely manner to the rapid evolution of the
shipping industry and to take a leap forward as a company
global logistics.
Kim specified that in the container shipping sector, which
currently sees HMM operating a fleet of 84 vessels with a capacity of
hold capacity of 920,000 TEUs, the strategy envisages arriving in the
2030 to employ a fleet of 130 container carriers for a
Total capacity of 1.5 million TEUs. At it
business segment, the expansion of the
maritime services and diversification of routes.
In the bulk sector, the strategy is to move from
36 ships with a capacity of 6.3 million tonnes
of 110 ships for a total of 12.28 million GRT.
Kim said the strategic program also includes the
strengthening of logistics infrastructures, including through
the acquisition of new port terminals, in line with the expansion of the
of the network of liner maritime services.