From 10 to 12 May in La Spezia will be held
"DePortibus - The festival of ports that connect the world",
European event dedicated to ports with a rich
Schedule of appointments divided into more technical meetings
dedicated to professionals who will address, among others,
topics related to green ports and sustainability,
Digitalization, Service Integration, Smart Logistics and Smart
city, cyber security, shipping cities and European routes, and a
second series of events with cultural proposals open to all
citizenship, including shows, concerts, cinema, workshops,
Meetings with authors, art and regattas, which will feature the
best performers of the artistic, literary, musical and
of Italian information.
"The port," the mayor of La Spezia said today.
Pierluigi Peracchini, on the occasion of the presentation of the event -
plays a leading role for La Spezia, its history,
its wealth and "De Portibus" represents an important
opportunity for our city, which for three days
will become the reference point for dealing with a variety of
port issues with the main protagonists of the world
institutional, economic, scientific, environmental and cultural'.
Specifying that all the projects and initiatives of the institution
"They play in favour of traffic and the development of ports, but
Many of the interventions we are carrying out also go to
in favour of the cities that host us", the Secretary
of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Federica Montaresi, explained that "for this reason,
DePortibus will also have a transversal program that
will involve the urban community, young people,
passionate about art, music, literature. A way to engage
all citizens in an inclusive project that confirms the role of the
ports, the engine of economic development and
activator of relationships and exchanges between different cultures".