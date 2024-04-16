A consortium has been set up to decarbonise transport on the North Pacific route

Nine companies and entities in the industrial, maritime and
have formed the Canadian consortium North Pacific Green
Corridor Consortium (NPGCC) with the aim of collaborating on the
decarbonisation of raw material transport on the route between
Asia and North America crossing the North Pacific.
The founding members are Canadian National Railway, Mitsubishi
Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Bulk & Projects
Carriers, Oldendorff Carriers, Teck Resources, Trigon Pacific
Prince Rupert and Vancouver Terminals and Port Authorities
Fraser and have committed to making the consortium the catalyst
decarbonisation initiatives, including the exploration of
new markets for low-carbon fuels in the North
America and Asia and new propulsion options. The consortium,
which is open to the accession of other partners, will engage in
including in research, knowledge sharing,
patronage, coordination and recruitment of new associates
to accelerate partners' progress towards their
decarbonization.
Current members of the NPGCC account for about 25% of the
more than 100 million tons of raw materials transiting every
year through the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.