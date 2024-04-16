Gasparato urges to exempt the properties of the freight terminals from the payment of the IMU

Freight terminals are exempt from payment
of the single municipal tax. The President urged him to do so today
of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), Matteo Gasparato, on the occasion of the
of the third edition of "Interporti al Centro", the
national conference of the association held at the Interporto of
Nola. Stressing that 'the interport network is a
strategic asset for the country and must be supported with targeted interventions",
Gasparato asked for the exemption from the IMU for the properties of the
interports.
In his speech, the president of the UIR highlighted,
moreover, that "thanks to the PNRR, within a year, we will have a network of
of Italian freight villages, a real platform
digital logistics. UIR, however," Gasparato warned
raises the alarm: intermodality with the PNRR construction sites
is at risk. We have two critical years ahead of us:
better manage the phase of the work that RFI is doing on the network
with significant investments. More is needed
Integration between ports and freight terminals to enhance logistics
and intermodality in Italy'.
The CEO of Interporto Campano, Claudio Ricci,
focused on the challenges of decarbonisation, which - has
"We are forced to make choices of modal shift that the
Country can and must do. The PNRR - he noted - is giving a
contribution in this direction and the significant investments in the
part of RFI are going in the right direction, but they will force a
phase with some critical issues to be managed absolutely, in order to
avoid frustrating efforts. In the South there are opportunities,
Investors can finally start to look in. Say
- continued Ricci - to wait a little longer to verify and
to express its opinion on the new centralised approach by the
SEZ wanted by the current government. However, starting from the
considering that with the governance of the previous version of the
Area in Campania certainly the experience was positive
with concrete and visible results also in the Nola freight village".