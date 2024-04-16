Venice Cold Stores & Logistics obtains the qualification of tax warehouse for wines and sparkling wines

Venice Cold Stores & Logitics (VCSL), the only platform
specialized in cold logistics in the port area
of Venice, has strengthened its activities in the field of
wine products having obtained the qualification of tax warehouse
for wines and sparkling wines, classification (W200 - W300). The License
allows the introduction of goods under suspension of excise duty, its
storage, the issuance of e-AD (or electronic document
to other tax warehouses, and
More generally, it allows you to take care of all the logistical part
transport of wines and sparkling wines, ensuring a correct and complete
application of the tax rules that apply to them. The new offer
to securely manage the shipment of goods to Italy, and
VCSL is aimed at the many companies in the
Italian wine sector, and in particular Veneto.