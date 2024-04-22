In the first three months of this year, container port traffic in Valencia grew by +12.1%

In the first quarter of 2024, the Spanish port system
consisting of the airports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía
handled a freight traffic of over 19.2 million
tonnes, with an increase of +5.4% over the first three months of 2019.
last year. The authority that manages the port system has made
I note that container traffic amounted to 1,243,844
TEU (+12.1%)
In March of this year alone, global traffic was
amounted to almost seven million tonnes (+3.8%), with a
Container traffic stood at 459,749 TEUs
(+15,7%).
The authority announced that in the first three months of the year, traffic
goods with Ukraine has doubled: if exports are
virtually nil, the volume of tonnes imported from the
country, especially cereals, grew by +116.7% and
tonnes in transit by +20.2%, data that represent a
Overall traffic growth of +107.9%. Other Countries Compared to
for which there has been a significant increase in the
Algeria, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with
increases of +29.0%, +21.7% and +72.0%.
China has confirmed its role as the main partner
of the Spanish port system, with a traffic of
containers of 157,025 TEUs (+36.4%).