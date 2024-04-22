Tomorrow in Livorno there will be a conference on the history of the city's port

Tomorrow in Livorno, in the Sala Ferretti of the Old Fortress,
will hold a conference dedicated to the history of the port of
Livorno, with a focus on architecture, commerce and politics
in the period between the sixteenth and twentieth centuries. The initiative
promoted by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
in collaboration with the Livorno Association of
History, Letters and Arts, is part of the celebrations
of the Italian Port Days, the national exhibition developed
by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and
the intensification of relations between ports and territories and
surrounding communities.
The conference will open at 5.00 p.m. with the greetings of the
President of the Livorno Association of History, Letters and Arts,
Marcello Murziani, and the promotion manager of the AdSP, Claudio
Capuano. This will be followed by speeches by Maurizio Bettini ("The
port of Livorno in the 1900s. Trafficking and Structural Transformations"),
Giulio Talini ("Reforming the free port? Crisis, projects and
development in eighteenth-century Livorno"); Denise Ulivieri and
Olimpia Vaccari (on the fortification evolution of the waterfront
between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries); Maurizio Vernassa ("Livorno
and the Black Sea in the first half of the nineteenth century: links
political and commercial").