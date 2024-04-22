Agreement between MSC, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships for the construction of a new hospital ship

The MSC Group, MSC Foundation and Mercy Charity
Ships International have entered into an agreement for the construction of
A new hospital ship that will offer surgery
and annual training to thousands of people in Africa.
Expanding its fleet with a new hospital ship
purpose-built, designed with specifications similar to the
Global Mercy™
with a focus on training spaces
Mercy Ships will be able to increase its capacity
to collaborate with host nations in training and training efforts.
defense.
The new ship will have living spaces to accommodate around 600
crew members and guests on board. His hospital is located in
It will span two decks and 7,000 square meters, with six halls
operating facilities, a fully equipped laboratory and
state-of-the-art training such as a simulation lab. That
will enable Mercy Ships to strengthen health systems
during the period of stay in port, usually of the
Duration of 10 months.
Since its foundation in 1978, the organization has not
Government Mercy Ships has provided more than 117,000 interventions
and is also committed to increasing the
of local health systems through education programmes
sustainably designed surgical, training and advocacy.
Mercy Ships has provided additional training to more than 54,300
professionals in their fields of expertise.
«The investment of many companies from
all over the world towards a fleet of hospital ships - underlined
Don Stephens, founder of Mercy Ships – will be empowered
thanks to our new purpose-built vessel. The Mission
Mercy Ships' Bringing Hope and Healing Is Possible
only thanks to the generosity of our partners and
of the volunteer crew, and to the providence of God. Today, I am
grateful to MSC for their support."
"I spent part of my childhood and early years
navigation - said Commander Gianluigi Aponte,
founder of the MSC Group - in East Africa, a region that
It's very expensive. I have seen first-hand the challenges faced by
many local communities, and this has shaped my
belief that improving the availability of care
would have a concrete and real impact on the community
of reference. It has been extremely rewarding to work
with Don Stephens and make a contribution to his organization
Mercy Ships; Our partnership has already yielded results
and now we are ready to support the expansion of the
fleet, which will allow many other people to be able to
access to the health services offered. I can't wait to be able to
Admire this new ship that will offer an important help
for communities in Africa."