The period in which the Covid-19 pandemic spread to
has made it difficult and costly for the
U.S. freight forwarders and shippers forward or receive goods,
But this difficulty has proved to be more pronounced
for dangerous goods shipments. This is highlighted by a report by the
Government Accountability Office (GAO), the information agency of the
U.S. Congress analyzing and investigating the use of funds
and other matters.
The GAO report explains that the health crisis has had a
significant impact on the maritime transport sector, leading to the
congestion of ports, a high demand for cargo space on the
ships and the volatility of ocean shipping rates.
Freight forwarders and shippers active in importing or
Hazardous Materials Export Surveyed by the GAO
stated that they were particularly affected between 2020 and 2020.
2022 during the peak of the pandemic. In particular, all six
shippers of dangerous goods interviewed said that they had
had difficulty securing cargo space on ships, and
five said they had experienced long delays in their
own shipments. Shippers attributed these difficulties
security risks and additional requirements
associated with dangerous goods that ocean carriers were less likely to
likely to load onto their ships.
The GAO report highlights that if imports and
U.S. exports of dangerous goods have increased since 2018
2020, from 2020 to 2022 imports of these cargoes are
stagnated and exports fell. In
imports of dangerous goods have increased by
almost +32% from 2018 to 2020, but subsequently grew
less than +1%; Exports of hazardous substances have increased
by +19% from 2018 to 2020 and subsequently decreased by -7%.
On the other hand, imports and exports of products do not
have grown at a higher rate during the
pandemic, given that maritime carriers that favoured the
shippers of non-dangerous goods who paid more sea freight
High.