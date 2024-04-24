Baltimore blames the owner and operator of the Dali ship for the collapse of the Key Bridge

Baltimore's mayor and city council have initiated
a case in the District Court of Maryland v.
Singaporean Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine, respectively
owner and operator of the container ship Dali
, which at the
end of last month leaving the city's port
U.S. crashed into a pylon of the Francis Scott Bridge
Key Bridge causing it to collapse, an accident that resulted in death
of six people
(
of 26
March
2024).
In the lawsuit, the city administration points out that
It would have taken place on March 26 when, about 12 minutes later
had left the dock, the Dali would have made a course to
arch heading towards the Key Bridge. The lawsuit emphasizes
Reports have indicated that, hours before departure,
the alarms had gone off on the refrigerated containers on board the Dali,
showing that Dali had suffered dysfunctions
in the power supply. According to science and conscience - yes
highlights - the problem of the power supply is not
has been investigated or, if investigated, has not been resolved'.
"The reports," the plaintiffs explain, "have made
I notice that around 1:24 a.m. local time, the data logger of
board the Dali, obtained from National Transportation Safety
Board (NTSB), recorded the audio from the boat reporting
"numerous audible alarms". The data logger of
Bordo, the plaintiffs point out, briefly interrupted the
recording, then rebooted using the
emergency power supply of the ship. A video shows what it is
A few minutes after leaving the port, the Dali
It suddenly lost power around 1:25 a.m. local time. To
drifting and moving at about seven knots, without sufficient power
to steer, she headed for the Key Bridge. At 1:28 p.m.
Around local time, the Dali crashed into the
causing it to collapse immediately, killing at least six
people, destroying Baltimore property and blocking the
the region's main economic engine'.
"None of this," the plaintiffs accuse
It should have happened. Reports have indicated that, even before
to leave the port, the alarms sounded signaling
malfunctions in the power supply on the Dali. The Dali
He still left the port, despite his condition being
clearly unsuitable for navigation'.