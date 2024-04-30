Cargotec's quarterly net profit at €81.2 million (+11.8%)

In the first quarter of this year, the Cargotec Group, which
manufactures lifting and handling equipment, has recorded revenues
amounted to €1.06 billion, with a slight decrease of -1.7%
over the same period of 2023, of which €415 million (-3.9%) generated
by the Hiab brand, which markets the vehicles for the
construction, transportation and other industrial segments produced
€203 million (+29.3%) generated by the MacGregor brand, which
markets handling equipment and systems for ships and
offshore structures and €439 million (-9.5%) from Kalmar, a brand that
sells handling and lifting equipment for the following sectors:
port, intermodal, logistic and industrial sectors, of which the
Finnish recently announced the next partial split
2024). Operating profit amounted to 119.6
million euro (+15.0%) and net profit at 81.2 million (+11.8%).
In the first three months of 2024, the value of new orders acquired
from the group grew by +0.5% to 1.0
€402 million (-14.6%) for Kalmar, €386 billion
million (+1.6%) for Hiab and 267 million (+28.4%) for MacGregor.
In addition, orders for services totalled €361 million
(-0,3%). As of 31 March, the value of the group's orderbook was
€2.8 billion (-20.1%).