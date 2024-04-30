The 2023 budget of the PSA of the Eastern Ligurian Sea shows a primary surplus of six million

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Portuale del Mare Ligure Orientale has approved the financial statements
final balance for 2023 of the entity which presents six million
euro of primary operating surplus. The balance sheet targets
investments of approximately €57 million, of which €40 million have already been
started in previous years and new ones for approximately 17 million
bringing the total for the last three years to around €180 million.
euro. All new investments are financed from own resources
of the institution and the PSA pointed out that these resources, together with the
of those already available, will allow, if
also through flexible mortgage operations,
launch the major infrastructure investments envisaged in the
2024 and amounting to a total of €164 million, of which €30 million
paid for by private individuals.