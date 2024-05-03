The vehicle and passenger routing service in the ports of
Olbia and Golfo Aranci has been entrusted to Italpol Servizi
Fiduciari Srl of the Roman security company Italpol
Vigilance. The winning company will manage in the next
the reception, reception, sorting and
Routing of vehicles and passengers arriving and departing at the
port of Olbia Isola Bianca and, limited to the summer season,
in the Golfo Aranci airport. A few days ago, the signing of the
Decree awarding the first lot of the tender for
the award of these services for a total amount of more than
€3.6 million.
The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has
announced that the Rome-based company has achieved the best
score compared to the runner-up (the port company
Filippo Corridoni), with a discount of 17.88% on the basic amount
auction, plus an improved package of services that includes
the introduction of important technical innovations in the management of
traffic management and a better quality of the
absorption of workers.