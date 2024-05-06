COSCO activates an e-commerce system to provide spare parts and services to the marine sector

The group's COSCO Shipping Logistics Supply Chain Co.
Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping has activated a one-stop shop
for the supply of marine spare parts in order to
serve both domestic and foreign customers in a market that only in
China, the company explained, is worth 22 billion yuan
(three billion dollars). Initially, the service is more about
30 types of spare parts and their
delivery to both Chinese and foreign vessels, their export, their
transfer between foreign vessels, as well as the repair and
Return of spare parts. Also available are
digital applications that allow you to monitor the
Order status.
The system also includes the offer of suppliers who
in ports offer more than 20 services including the provision of
fresh water, waste oil and waste water treatment,
marine products and cargo inspection services.