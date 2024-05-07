In 2023, Fercam's turnover decreased by -6%

The Fercam logistics group has announced that it has closed
the 2023 financial year with a turnover of €1.06 billion
compared to €1.13 billion in the previous year, turnover,
last year's - highlighted the South Tyrolean company -
achieved 'despite a weak and weak global economic situation'
in a very challenging economic environment." Fercam pointed out
whereas the Distribution sector achieved excellent results in 2023
recording a growth of +4.6% in turnover, while, due to the
reduction in freight rates, an increase in the number of transports (+4%)
in the Full Truck Load sector has not developed into a
The segment's sales performance was equally favourable
which alone accounts for more than 50% of the world's
Fercam's revenues.
Explaining that 2023 "was a year of
consolidation for the European Distribution and Logistics sector',
Fercam's CEO, Hannes Baumgartner,
highlighted that the year was crowned by the Joint Venture Agreement
venture with Dachser, signed in August 2023 with the establishment of
Dachser & Fercam Italia, operational since the beginning of the current year»
August 2023). "We have a strong connection to Dachser,
A twenty-year partnership - he specified - and the complete joint venture
the German operator's European network, which did not have
own structures in this sector on the Italian market. This
Europe's dense network is expected to result in significant development
of the entire sector, while allowing us to focus on the
our strengths on our strategic objectives aimed at
strengthening our core business."
In the meantime, Fercam has announced that, as part of the strengthening of the
of the company's core business of Full Truck Load, has been
further expanded the network of its own foreign subsidiaries with the
Earlier this year, a company was set up in
Lithuania, in Kaunas, northwest of Vilnius. "We've made up our minds
to settle in this locality - explained Hansjörg
Faller, Head of Freight Management and responsible for the new
foreign company of the South Tyrolean operator - as in
for combined road-rail transport to and from
Italy-Baltic States, to which this structure will be dedicated. It is
in fact, it is advantageous to be present at the points of arrival and departure
of the train for the delivery and collection of vehicles. In addition, in order to
Our fleet of vehicles is an area in
where there are still many experienced drivers available, and
competence and in particular we have always given the utmost importance to
to be present as on-site interlocutors for our most
important customers'. Activities in Lithuania, which in addition to
intermodal transport to and from Italy-Baltic countries provide for
including traditional road transport from Europe to
Baltics and Finland, will be carried out by the company's own fleet,
30 units and integrated by local operators.