Rasmussen (Bimco): When ships return to Suez, containerized shipping will have to deal with an excess of cargo hold

The world's shipyards are delivering a quantity of
of record container ships. The International Shipowners' Association
Bimco pointed out that if in 2023 the load capacity
of the new container ships delivered to shipowners during the
was a record high of 2.3 million
TEU, +37% more than the previous all-time high,
In the first four months of 2024, container ships were delivered
for a record capacity for the period of more than one million
TEU, with an increase of close to +80% compared to the previous record.
Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst
of Bimco - in the first four months of this year, they came out of the
only 19 small container holders are on the market, so much so that the capacity
of the world fleet has increased by almost one million TEUs,
with an increase of +3.5% compared to the beginning of 2024
to last year's +8.2% growth.
With the record level of deliveries in place, the
size of the order book, but - Rasmussen pointed out -
given that in the course of 2023 and 2024, vessels were ordered for
With a capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, the orderbook is
decreased by only one million TEUs and is currently equal to
6.1 million TEUs, or 21% of fleet capacity
currently in service. Therefore, the analyst of the
Bimco - the share of orders is more than double that of
the one before the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of the race
to new orders initiated by shipping companies.
Rasmussen believes it will be delivered this year
capacity of more than three million TEUs, with an increase of
+30% compared to the record of 2023, while in 2025 deliveries
will amount to almost two million TEUs, inferior only to those of the
in 2023 and 2024.
Rasmussen noted that, despite the large capacity
expected to be delivered, the current cargo hold volume expected to be delivered is
far from the record when compared to the size of the fleet:
By 2024, we expect deliveries to reach 11%
of fleet capacity at the beginning of the year, percentage share
which is lower than the most recent high level
established in 2008 when deliveries amounted to 14% of the
fleet.
The association's analyst also focused on the
Effects of injecting new capacity on the market:
"Record deliveries were expected," Rasmussen said.
of ships would have led to a significant oversupply in the
market and, although this has had an impact on the market in the
2023, it looks like this year's deliveries will help
keep world trade moving by containers."
Rasmussen attributes this to the effects of the crisis
geopolitical situation in the Middle East that has forced companies to
containerized shipping companies to choose maritime routes
alternatives to the one that crosses the Suez Canal:
cause of the diversion of ships around the Cape of Good Hope
following the attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthis - he said
explained - about 10% more than
capacity to handle global container traffic. At
to this 10% should be added the capacity needed to
market growth. Most likely - it has
concluded Rasmussen - when the ships begin to resume their
sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal we will witness
to a significant oversupply. Between 2019 and 2023 -
recalled - the fleet grew by 21%, while the volumes
containerized vehicles increased by only 4%. Between 2023 and 2025, the
The fleet is expected to grow by another 15%."