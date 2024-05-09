To develop its resilience, the port of Livorno looks to the southern shore of the Mediterranean

Current crisis situations in the world create difficulties
to Italian ports, including the port of Livorno, which looks to the
southern shore of the Mediterranean to address its impacts with
Increased resilience. Speaking to the representatives of the Committee of
management and the Partnership Body of the
Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, in a meeting
also extended to the Regional Councillor for Activities
Leonardo Marras, and the Municipal Councillor for Ports,
Barbara Bonciani, the president of the Tuscan Port Authority, Luciano
Guerrieri, confirmed that "the ports of call in the Upper
Tirreno are experiencing a moment of suffering, like the others
Italian ports": "Between January and March," he announced,
the port of Livorno recorded a general decline of almost
all types of traffic, starting with containers,
forest products and new cars. The only positive exceptions
are represented by rolling stock traffic and
passengers'. "In the first quarter of 2024," he added
- the introduction of workers in port companies to work
decreased by 8.6% compared to the same period of the year
(from 57,427 to 52,447)'.
Looking for solutions to ensure that the system
the port of the Upper Tyrrhenian Sea can better withstand the shock wave
caused by international crises, the PSA has identified one of the
intensifying relations with North African nations,
In view also of the recent trend of nations to
bring production activities closer together by placing them close to or within
their own borders. "On a global level," Guerrieri observed
- nearshoring and reshoring processes have long since begun to
provide a viable response to the vulnerabilities of the
supply chains. The relocation of establishments and
suppliers in countries closer to Europe, and often friends, is
promoting economies close to the most important markets,
such as Morocco, Egypt and Turkey. It therefore becomes essential
closer relations with these countries and develop a
a port foreign policy that allows us to adapt to the new
industrial supply chains that will be created." To this end, Guerrieri has
announced that next month the Port Authority will enter into a
agreement with the Egyptian port of Damietta. "The goal - he
explained - is to begin to weave our own network
relations with the Maghreb countries'.
Focusing on the impact of the current significant reduction in the
maritime traffic through the Suez Canal caused by
attacks by Houthi rebels on ships transiting the Red Sea, and
in the Gulf of Aden, Guerrieri specified that the port of Livorno
has not been significantly affected, except limited to the
traffic of new cars from the Far East,
market on which there has been no real decline
but increasing inconvenience due to the delayed delivery of vehicles.
The President of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
also highlighted the need to continue the
Planned infrastructural interventions: "The development of
Infrastructure, he stressed, remains a priority.
The Port Authority - he recalled - has built 13 sites in this period
infrastructure projects and 25 other projects are close to completion.
go to the race." In addition to the implementation of the platform
of the Darsena Europa, Guerrieri explained that the port system
Toscano needs "additional resources to develop the
new areas of competence of the port, which go beyond
Maritime logic in the strict sense: sustainability
Energy and the digital transition - he specified - are two themes
power plants on which the Port Authority is working with great
determination. We do not consider it unlikely that with the
of institutional positions in Brussels, new possibilities are opening up
funding for the development of projects in
port-logistic area, along the lines of what we saw with the
NEXT-GEN EU'.