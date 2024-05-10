New CTN line connecting the ports of La Goulette, Livorno, Salerno and Rades

On May 21st, the Tunisian shipping company CTN
will start a maritime connection on the Tunisia route -
Salerno dedicated to the transport of semi-trailers, trucks, vehicles,
containers and conventional cargo. The frequency will be
weekly and the rotation of the service includes calls at the ports of
La Goulette (departure from the port on Saturdays at 18:00), Livorno
(arrival at the port on Monday at 06:00), Salerno (arrival
Tuesday at 06:00), Rades (arrival Thursday at 06:00)
and La Goulette (departure on Saturdays at 18:00). The line is
represented at the port of Salerno by Arkas Italia as
of sub-agents of Fratelli Cosulich.