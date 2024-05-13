GNV installs a system to ensure the stability of the ships

GNV has announced the installation of
NAPA Stability, a system to ensure the stability of
passenger ships developed by the Finnish company NAPA, which today has
announced the extension to ferry fleets, a sector in which
The Genoese shipping company of the MSC group operates. The
system is intended to improve the safety and efficiency of the
fleet: from maintaining safe load conditions with
tight deadlines and constant changes in the load at the
need for data transparency and ship-to-shore communication.
In fact, the NAPA Stability on-board system can connect to
ground via the cloud data platform, NAPA Fleet Intelligence,
allowing continuous monitoring and dynamic adjustment of the
real-time ship stability parameters and
by the on-board crew and the ground team.
"The safety of our passengers," he stressed, "
Davide Orecchia, technical director of GNV - is our
Top priority. Working with NAPA gives us the
peace of mind knowing that we are maintaining the highest standards of
industry standards to ensure that our ferries continue to
operate in a safe and serene way, while at the same time ensuring
access to useful data to improve the efficiency of our fleet
and crew. Thanks to new dynamic features
cargo loading and on-board stability data
available on the ground in real time through cloud services, our
Cabin crews and the ground team can communicate and
Collaborate like never before." Paolo Astarita, chief
GNV's nautical operations officer, specified that 'this
Advanced stability management solution will support
our captains in different circumstances, in passages at sea,
in the loading performance of the ship, in the
efficiency and management of critical issues. Such
technology also offers benefits to our Operational Officers at
land, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, at the Maritime
GNV Support Centres that can collect remotely and on time
valuable information on the stability of ships. The
The collaboration with NAPA - Astarita recalled - had already been born
previously for both the use of the software and for training
of the deck officers. The company is now ready and
happy to welcome the new evolution of the software aimed at
improve fleet safety and adopt the most
recent IMO requirements'.