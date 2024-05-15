Quarterly container traffic on the rise for Eurogate and Contship Italia

In the first quarter of this year, the
growth in container traffic at port terminals that make
to the German Eurokai group, a period in which the volumes of
2.93 million TEUs, an increase in the number of
by +11.9% over the first three months of 2023 that was produced
from the increase in cargo handled both from the German terminals of the
group from both Italian terminals and other foreign terminals.
In Germany, the traffic, which is operated by Eurogate, the
an equal joint venture with compatriot BLG Logistics, is
total result of 1.72 million TEUs (+8.0%),
of which 1.12 million TEUs handled in the port of Bremerhaven
(+14.3%), 466 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg (+1.4%) and 135 thousand TEUs in
Wilhelmshaven (-12.7%). In Italy, where Eurokai operates
through Contship Italia, which is 66.6% owned by
Eurokai and 33.4% from Eurogate, traffic was
A total of 376 thousand TEUs (+4.9%), of which 245 thousand TEUs
handled in the port of La Spezia (+8.9%), 90 thousand TEUs in the port of
Salerno (+5.2%) and 41 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (-14.5%). In addition
in the first quarter of this year in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
735 thousand TEUs were handled (+26.0%) and in the Cypriot area of
Limassol 97 thousand TEUs (+18.3%).
Eurokai has announced that the increase in volumes handled has
generated quarterly revenue growth in excess of
expectations for both Eurogate and Contship Italia, with
the latter, which has also benefited from the effects of its
Participation in terminal activities carried out in the port
by Tanger Med. Eurokai expects both Contship Italia and Eurogate to
will close the full year 2024 with profits in line with
those of the previous year.