The weekly rotations of Hannibal's Melzo-Rotterdam service will increase from five to six

Next month Hannibal, the intermodal company of the
Contship Italia Group, will increase the frequency of the
service on the Melzo-Rotterdam route that from 10 June
will increase from five to six weekly rotations that
will directly connect the RHM - Rail Hub Milano terminal with
Rotterdam's Botlek C.ro. Train departures from the terminals
They will take place every day from Monday to Saturday.
The service is intended for containers (tank, 20', 23', 25',
30', 40', 45') and semi-trailers with P400 profile. Hannibal has
highlighted that the increase in circulations will make it possible to
take the equivalent of 240 trucks off the road per week to
a total of around 11,500 per year, with emission savings
compared to the whole road by more than 50%.