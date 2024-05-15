Uniport Livorno acquires three new port tractors

Kalmar of Finland's Cargotec will supply the
Uniport port cooperative in Livorno, three new port tractors,
vehicles that will be delivered during the last quarter of
this year to the Italian company that carries out operations
in the port of Labrona pursuant to Article 16 of the Law
84/94. "The new Heavy Terminal Tractors - explained the
President of Uniport, Jari Defilicaia - will play a role in the
fundamental in achieving our growth objectives
and enable us to provide a secure service,
reliable and high-quality services to our many customers."