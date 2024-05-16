In the port of Hamburg, container traffic is holding while bulk is decreasing
In the first three months of 2024, the German port handled 27.4 million tons of cargo (-3.3%)
May 16, 2024
The Port of Hamburg has collected the tenth quarter
consecutive decline in the traffic of goods handled on its
docks, having closed the first three months of 2024 with a total of
27.4 million tons of cargo, down -3.3%
on the same period last year. The reduction was
generated by the decrease in bulk volumes to 8.2
million tonnes (-11.9%), with liquid cargoes amounting to
1.9 million tonnes (-27.7%) and dry bulk
consisting of 4.7 million tonnes of cargo handled with
bucket (-4.5%) and 1.7 million tons of other bulk (-9.5%).
Containerized cargo traffic stable with 19.0 million
tonnes (+0.7%) made with container handling
equal to 1.9 million TEUs (+1.1%), of which approximately 600 thousand TEUs of
transhipments (+3.0%). The other miscellaneous goods were about 300 thousand
tonnes (+13.7%).
With regard to container traffic, the traffic with China is
536 thousand TEUs (+2.9%) and the one with the USA at 178 thousand TEUs
(+17,7%). Particularly consistent was the growth (+44.9%) of the
containerized traffic with Morocco totaled 34 thousand
linked to the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea, with the
ships to prevent attacks by Houthi rebels in the region
were diverted on the route around the Cape of Good Hope.
