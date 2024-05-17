Ferretti inaugurates the renovated shipyard in La Spezia

Today the Ferretti Group inaugurated its shipyard
Riva in La Spezia which has been completely renovated
in the production and management areas, but also in the
Lounge to welcome owners, captains and crews. The
site, which employs more than 750 people on a daily basis, of which 200
directly dependent on the yachts, is dedicated to the production of yachts
Shore. The plant occupies a total area of 64,000 square meters
Quadri, with 33 berths located on quays for over 400 meters
and has four halls with 21
production, to which are added two other warehouses of 1,000
total square meters dedicated to painting.
The production hub, which in its new guise features
photovoltaic systems and exclusive dedicated spaces such as the Riva Lounge,
focused on the production of seven Riva models from 76' to 130' and,
When fully operational, it allows more than 30 vessels to be launched per year up to
40 meters long.