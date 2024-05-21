In April, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles grew by +11.9%

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles, which is the
the main container port in the USA, has handled a
containers equal to 770 thousand TEUs, with an increase - the ninth monthly
consecutive - equal to +11.9% on April 2023. Full containers
disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 417 thousand respectively
TEUs (+21.3%) and 133 thousand TEUs (+50.8%) and empty containers at 220 thousand
TEU (-14.0%).
In the first four months of 2024, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 3.15 million TEUs, with a
growth of +24.8% over the same period last year, of which
1.65 million full TEUs at landing (+28.2%), 537 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (+44.5%) and 967 thousand empty TEUs (+11.3%).
Announcing data on traffic volumes handled on the
docks in April, the operations director of the Port of Los Angeles.
Angeles, Gene Seroka, pointed out that the operating results of the
"are at or better than pre-Covid levels".