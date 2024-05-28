In the first quarter of 2024, G20 goods exports recorded a quarterly change of +1.9%
Imports decreased by -0.2%
Parigi
May 28, 2024
After the decline recorded in 2023, in the first quarter of 2024
the value of G20 nations' exports of goods,
measured in dollars, recorded a cyclical change
+1.9% on the previous quarter, having been supported by the
- announced today the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Economic Development (OECD) - strong export growth
in China, while imports contracted by -0.2%
partly reflecting the decline in energy prices.
Moreover, according to preliminary estimates, in the first three months of
This year, the value of G20 services trade has continued
expand, with exports and imports of services
grew by +2.2% and +3.5% respectively compared to
to the last quarter of 2023, partly as a result of the increase in
international travel.
In particular, the OECD reported that in the first quarter of 2015,
2024 exports of goods increased by +1.4% in the United States
United, driven by higher sales of consumer goods and products
while exports fell by -0.6% in Canada.
Capital goods, and in particular computers and semiconductors, are
States as the main contributors to import growth
in the U.S. and Canada. Exports to the European Union are
increase by +0.9%, mainly due to higher sales
of chemicals in France and Germany, while imports
decreased (-0.6%), although less sharply than in the previous year.
previous quarter, due to the reduction in purchases of
energy. In the United Kingdom, both exports and imports are
are contracted due to the decline in trade in machinery and
transport equipment. Exports of goods have grown
strongly in East Asia, with steel and machinery
fuelled export growth to China (+6.6%) and
Semiconductors and computers that drove exports
Korean. On the contrary, weak car sales weighed heavily
on export growth to Japan (-2.1%). The minors
Commodity sales had an impact on exports
from Australia (-2.1%), Indonesia (-0.9%) and Brazil
(-3,5%). As for Italy, exports recorded a
-0.1% and imports a more
-2.6%.
In the first quarter of 2024, exports of services are
growth of +1.6% in the USA, due to higher revenues
from travel and financial services, while
imports increased significantly (+4.1%) supported by the
travel, transport and financial services. In Canada,
exports of services have stagnated while
Imports increased by +1.3%. Driven by lower revenues
financial services and other business services,
German exports contracted slightly (-0.7%), while
Imports increased by +1.4% mainly reflecting
higher travel expenses. In France, the increase in revenue
from transport and travel increased exports
(+1.9%), while significant travel expenses also stimulated
imports (+2.0%). The United Kingdom recorded a solid
growth in exports (+3.2%) thanks to increased sales
travel and transport services, while imports are
increased by +1.7% on the back of strong spending on transport and
other business services. In Japan, exports of services
fell (-8.3%) reflecting the sharp decline in revenues from the
intellectual property products and other services
to businesses, while imports increased by +1.5%. In
India, exports and imports of services increased
by +2.4% and +6.6% respectively. In China, the trade of
services has increased, with the increase in travel expenses
stimulated imports (+6.3%) and higher revenues in all
the categories of services that increased exports (+9.9%).
In Italy, there has been a marked increase in exports of
services (+7.4%) and significant growth in imports
(+2,5%).
