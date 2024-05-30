COSCO will upgrade four new container ships of more than 16,000 TEUs to dual-fuel

The Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings has
agreed with your shipbuilding company
COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co.
contracts signed in 2021 for the construction of four
16,180 TEU container ship with a total value of 620 million
of dollars
(
of 16
July
2021). The parties have agreed to amend the system
of the four ships, originally planned
fuel-powered, turning it into a
Dual-fuel system that can also be powered by methanol.
The change entails a reduction in the hold capacity
of ships that will drop to 16,108 TEUs. In addition, the
implies an additional price for each container holder of
$28.5 million, with the total value of the contracts
It will then rise to $734 million.
The new agreement also provides for the postponement of delivery
of the four naval units which, originally planned,
in the second half of 2025, will be carried out between
November 2025 and June 2026.