Mikhail Stahlhut (Hupac) is the new president of the UIRR

The new board of directors of UIRR, the European association
of the combined transport sector, elected Mikhail Stahlhut,
Managing Director of Switzerland's Hupac, Chairman
and Jürgen Albersmann, Managing Director
delegate of the German Contargo, in the position of vice-president.
On the occasion of his appointment, Stahlhut stressed that "there is
Much still needs to be done to bring even more goods to the
intermodal transportation that is environmentally friendly. We
Let's move forward with the standardization and digitization of the
our sector, but - he specified - also with an adequate
legislation that enables us to achieve our objective of
growth: first of all, is the hope expressed by Stahlhut
the revision of the Combined Transport Directive and a
Regulation supporting the availability of capacity
on European railway infrastructure'.