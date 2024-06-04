The P&O Cruises Australia cruise brand will be incorporated into Carnival Cruise Line

The American cruise group Carnival corporation has
announced the decision to incorporate P&O Cruises Australia, the
brand dedicated to the Australian market, in the Carnival Cruise Line,
which is the main brand of the US group. That
will take place in March 2025. "Despite the increase in
nearly 25% of Carnival Cruise Line's capacity as of 2019,
which includes the transfer of three ships from Costa Cruises - ha
explained the CEO of Carnival Corporation, Josh
Weinstein - the demand from guests continues to be
incredibly sustained. Therefore we are taking advantage of our points
force even more significantly by absorbing a
brand in our cruise line which is the
most famous in the world. In 2019," Weinstein recalled
Carnival Cruise Line accounted for 29% of our capacity
and when we complete this transfer
early next year, Carnival Cruise Line, which is the
our highest-performing brand, will be the
approximately 35% of our total global capacity. If between the
2019 and 2028 are expected to be lower overall growth
2% in terms of compound annual growth rate, most of the
part of it will concern Carnival Cruise Line, which in that period of
will grow by about 50%."
As for the suppression of the P&O Cruises Australia brand,
Weinstein pointed out that it is "a historic brand
with an extraordinary team and - he added - we are extremely
proud of all that we have achieved together in
Australia and the entire region. However - said the CEO of
Carnival Corporation - in Consideration of Reality
of the small population of the South Pacific and the
significantly higher operational and regulatory costs,
We are adapting our approach to provide us with the efficiencies of
that we need to continue to deliver an incredible
cruise experience to our guests in the region throughout the
length of the year. Carnival Corporation & plc - pointed out
Weinstein - continues to be engaged in Australia and will continue to
to be the largest cruise operator in the region
with 19 ships calling at 78 destinations and representing almost
60% of the market'. Weinstein pointed out that, when this
will be completed next year, in the
Carnival Cruise Line region will have four ships: Carnival
Sydney-based Splendor and Carnival Luminosa , which sail
seasonally from Brisbane, in addition to their new sister ships
Meeting and Adventure.