Germany's L.I.T. acquires the Italian company Autotrasporti Pedot

The German logistics company L.I.T. AG has bought the company
Italian Autotrasporti Pedot which was founded in 1939 and
is based in Lavis (Trento). The transaction is effective retroactively from
1 January and expects Pedot to continue operating with the
own brand in Italy under the guidance of the current administrator
delegate Stefano Pedot. "With Pesot," explained Klaas Lange,
business development at L.I.T. Speditions GmbH - accentuate
particularly our activities in Italy and we
Reliance on local know-how and an extensive network of customers.
By joining forces, we can therefore offer transport
between Italy, Benelux and Germany offered by a single
supplier. Combined transport, Lange specified, requires
certain volumes to be profitable. Together with Pedot, now
we can consolidate them even more effectively, so that we can
that both sides benefit enormously."