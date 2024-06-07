Agreement for the expansion of the Russian container terminal ULCT in the Gulf of Finland

In the context of the International Economic Forum, which is being
course in St. Petersburg, Albert Likholet, Managing Director
of the Russian terminal operator Global Ports, has signed with
the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, a
agreement to implement by 2033 the second and third phases of the
construction project of the Ust-Luga Container Terminal (ULCT), the
Federation's first deep-water container terminal
Russia in the Baltic region, which became operational in the
2011 and which is 80% owned by Global Ports and 20%
from the German Eugote
(
of 30
December
2011).
Drozdenko announced that the planned investment is
nearly 50 billion rubles ($560 million) and will allow
to increase traffic capacity to 25 million
tonnes per year of containerised cargo, but also of
conventional and bulk cargo, compared to the current capacity to
traffic of five million tonnes.