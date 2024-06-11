In 2023, out of 250 million containers shipped by sea, only 221 were lost at sea

In 2023, out of 250 million containers transported by
only 221 were lost at sea, with a significant
decrease compared to the previous smaller loss of
also recorded in 2022 with 661 containers lost. He highlights this
the latest edition of the "Containers Lost at Sea Report"
of the World Shipping Council (WSC), the international association that
It represents containerized shipping companies. The
Today's publication of the report comes just a few days after the
approval by the Maritime Safety Committee
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of amendments to the
SOLAS Convention, which from 1 January 2026 will make mandatory
Reporting the loss of containers at sea
(
of 3
June
2024).
The number of containers lost during the past year is
therefore the lowest since the WSC began to
collect data on these incidents in 2008. The Relationship
of the association specifies that in 2023 about 33% of the containers
lost at sea has been recovered.