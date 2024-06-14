Spediporto, limiting arrivals in the port of Genoa to a number of vehicles that can actually be served
Botta: An alternative to congestion could also be to extend the allowances for parking and container detention
Genova
June 14, 2024
The hauliers' no to the request for
shippers' representatives to renounce the introduction of
congestion fees announced by transport associations on
way to partially offset their costs caused by the
congestion of operations to and from the port of Genoa is
was greeted with disappointment by Spediporto, the association that
represents the Genoese shipping houses
(
of 29
May and 10
June 2024).
Regret that, weighing the director's latest statements
General of Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta, seems to resemble a
clear envy for a category, that of road hauliers,
which may decide to introduce a surcharge to cover costs
extraordinary. Possibility that for Genoese freight forwarders
is not allowed. It doesn't matter to a truck if it has to operate
with the port of La Spezia rather than that of Genoa. For
a Genoese freight forwarder, the field of operation is often more
limited.
"The surcharge demanded by road haulage - he
denounced Botta - it's just a way to penalize and
remove the goods from Genoa and those who, like the shippers, pay
On a daily basis, I pay a very high price for the deficiencies of the system."
A very high bill for the deficiencies of the system that, in fact,
road hauliers complain that it is also and above all charged to
they.
"From Milan," said Botta, "we are receiving news of
companies that are organizing themselves with intermodal services on the port
of La Spezia to circumvent this surcharge. It's obvious,
therefore, the damage that would be done to the entire port of Genoa;
And let's not forget that it's up to the freight forwarders
compete with competitors and international markets."
What the director of Spediporto complains about seems to be the
historical lack of contractual weapons, of which the category of
freight forwarders can avail you to enforce your
rights. A weapon to which, with their no, the associations
It seems that they do not intend to give up.
For Spediporto, however, the discontent of hauliers
is excessive: "the port of Genoa - he said again
Botta - does not suffer from a daily congestion situation.
Problems of this kind have occurred only in a few
days of the week and on specific terminals for some ships in
arrival. It is unfair, therefore, to apply a surcharge that does not
on certified situations of congestion or difficulties'.
For Botta it is possible to solve these congestions,
considered occasional, with a prudent and informed planning of the
Travel. A solution proposed repeatedly in recent decades
by the Genoese Association of Freight Forwarders, which clashes with
A logistics that is increasingly just-in-time. "Of course
- explained the general manager of Spediporto - is
It is possible to know what the days to be
red and black sticker; It would, therefore, be much simpler and
It is less penalizing for the port to limit arrivals to a certain number of
of vehicles that can actually be serviced, introducing
Maybe in this context an "additional equity".
An alternative could also be to extend the
allowances for parking and container detention, so as to
allow a collection of the containers themselves concentrated not only in the
two days after the ship disembarked but, more correctly,
throughout the week. Cost-related issues
road transport systems do not arise with the congestion of these
but they are a complex issue, which has been on the table for some time, and
subject to commercial negotiation; I think, with just as much
frankness, which must also be addressed in the light of an important
change of gear, called upon to manage with
increasing frequency of traffic peaks and moments of absolute
operational vacuum'. Ups and downs that road transport has always been subjected to
it adapts because it is - as Spediporto well knows - that it is
the goods.
According to the freight forwarders' association, this is not lawful
then compare the surcharges applied by the shipping companies
with the one requested by the hauliers, which in any case is
considered excessive in relation to the damage complained of: 'The comparison
with freight rates - Botta pointed out - it doesn't hold up. If we were to
parameterize the value of time and distance at which
report the €180 required by road transport for waiting for
two hours in port, with the transit times of the ships, their costs of
management, it should be normal to wait for sea freight rates at four
zeros'.
According to Botta, "decisive action is needed
Port System Authority that convenes at the latest
soon all the parties involved in a single round table
comparison'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher