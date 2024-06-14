Federagenti appeals to Meloni for a new order in the Mediterranean
Saints: it's time to "give the cards"
Roma
June 14, 2024
The Federation of Italian Shipping Agents appeals to the
Strong woman in charge. For Federagenti, in fact, the (neomoderate?)
Giorgia Meloni is nothing less than a beacon in the storm
of the extremism that is shaking the EU. For Agent Federation
Italy, is "de facto the only European country
Out of the vote for Brussels, not only with a governance
confirmed, but also strengthened, in the face of instability and
of real political earthquakes that in fact cross the
the majority of the main EU countries at the mercy of extremism'.
According to Federagenti, the supposed role of arbitrator of the
extremisms (is there more than one at the moment?)
Meloni, currently working at the Borgo Egnazia resort where she is
holding the G7 summit, could allow the Italian prime minister to
to take advantage of "a unique opportunity, which cannot be left
to escape: that of dictating over the sea (and it is no coincidence that Apulia is one of them).
the centre of gravity) a European agenda that replaces the
Mediterranean at the center and that you will find right in Rome, a firm guide
to draw future balances, but especially to participate
actively, with a leading role, to a new order that
covers the entire Mediterranean basin enlarged to the Red Sea and the
Black Sea'.
A new order in which, for the president of the federation
of Italian shipping agents, Alessandro Santi, the ports
"They should play an essential role." Role-
called into question by the current 'crisis of
port governance, which is also likely to have repercussions on the
timing of the implementation of the new works concerning the
port and logistics system. Moreover, by distancing the
A reform of the sector is now more necessary than ever. The
overproduction of standards, their lack of clarity and propensity to
free interpretation, overlapping of norms, definitions
roles and control systems - is the complaint of
Federagenti - do nothing but fuel situations of
uncertainty and stalemate that cause delays and the flight of
investors from our country."
"As far as we are concerned, and certainly for the observatory
privileged over international trafficking," Santi continues, "such as
shipping agents, we feel entitled and obliged to address a
direct appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni not to
perpetuate and re-propose in the port and in the system
the mistakes of the past. Instead, it's time to
'Give the cards.'"
"Let's take a risk again," Santi warned
to find ourselves mired in a season at risk of stagnation and this
at the very moment when, both on the works front and on the
organizational and operational front, the ports, each with its own
vocation, they would be called upon to a real rush, taking advantage of the
the recovery of centrality. Credibility and robustness
Today's international trade also stems from the fact that we have the second
European ports (we are fighting the position with Spain) and
that we are the second largest manufacturing country (after Germany):
Our combination of logistics capacity and industrial performance
(broad-spectrum) is our real strength, binomial, this,
unique in Europe; And we tend to forget it too much
often, especially our politicians."
Santi is sure that the mazziere Giorgia Meloni will know
How to deal cards. There is no need for
specific indications. For a long time, not even the
This category affects how the cards are played. It is not the
politics that is moving away from the real world, but the opposite.
