In 2023, the turnover of MIS - Magli Intermodal Service grew by +28.5%

The Lombard MIS - Magli Intermodal Service has announced that it has
recorded an increase of +28.5% in turnover in 2023, which is
amounted to €63 million compared to €49 million in the previous year.
the previous upside, the company explained, as a result of the trend of
growth and diversification of the company with particular attention to the
Reference to the steel and industrial waste sector
with a total of 2.3 tons handled
Million. More specifically, the tonnes handled
reference to the activities managed at the logistics base of
Marghera (Venice) with 800 tons to which are added further
1.5 million tons at European level, up +25%
compared to 2022. Italy, together with Germany, represent the
most served countries with 39% and 35% of the largest share of the population, respectively.
followed by the Netherlands (11%), Austria (10%), Switzerland (5%) and
Sweden. In 2023, the intermodal units transported were
21,000 with an increase of +26% on the previous year and are related
intermodal corridors with Germany (58%),
The Netherlands (29%), Switzerland (12%) and Sweden (1%) and more than 360
trains operated from its terminals in Montirone (Brescia) and Cremona.