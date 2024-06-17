MSC's new Mediterranean - East Coast USA service

Next month, Mediterranean Shipping Company Group will activate
A new containerised shipping service that will connect the
Eastern and Western Mediterranean to the East Coast of the USA. The
The line will connect the Turkish ports of Tekirdag, Gebze and Aliaga,
the Israeli port of Haifa, the French port of Fos-sur-Mer,
the Spanish ports of Barcelona, Valencia and the Portuguese port of
Sines with the American ports of Boston, New York,
Philadelphia and Savannah. The service, which will have frequency
will be inaugurated on 2 July with the
Departure of the container ship MSC Manzanillo
from the port of
Fos.