19 June 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:17 GMT+2
COMPANIES
Fratelli Cosulich has acquired the Genoese company Schiavetti Enzo
It operates in the production and sale of hardware products for the naval and nautical industries
Genova
June 19, 2024
The Fratelli Cosulich group, through its subsidiary Link Industries, has acquired Schiavetti Enzo Srl, a company operating since 1870 and boasting a long experience in the production and sale of hardware products for the shipbuilding and marine industry, which has been carried on for five generations activities, expanding its product range and related services. Over the years, the company has focused on the design and marketing of high-quality products, hardware for the marine and marine sector, with a portfolio that includes a wide range of solutions for door segments and of naval furnishings, locks, hardware accessories and closures, currently used in all types of vessels, passengers, ferries, cargo, military and pleasure boats.

Announcing that in the new corporate structure of the Enzo Schiavetti remains the presence of Enzo Schiavetti, in minority shareholder and managing director, Fratelli Cosulich highlighted that this acquisition will enrich the offer Link Industries, which is active in the thermal and acoustic insulation, in ranges for the building industry, and more in of the entire Maritime, Building & Industrial unit Supply which has recently been established in the group.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The UIRR is dissatisfed with the position of the EU Council on the proposal for a regulation on the capacity of the railway infrastructure
Brussels
The association continues to call for a more coordinated approach at the international level
LEGISLATION
Russian (Conftransport) : differentiated autonomy is likely to undermine the competitiveness of the national economic system
Rome
It is concerned that the law was approved in complete lack of definition of the Essential Levels of Prestation with reference to ports, airports and major infrastructure.
PORTS
In the first five months of 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste increased by 5.6%
Trieste
Increase generated by liquid bulk bulk (+ 11.6%). In decline miscellaneous goods (-3.4%) and dry bulk (-78.5%)
PORTS
Extension of the non-start-up allowance for the docks of Gioia Tauro and Taranto airports
Rome / Gioia Tauro / Taranto
The Confirmed Ima confirmed for another nine months
Grimaldi : The growing protectionism, but also EU ETS and the CBAM of Europe, create obstacles to world trade
TRADE
Grimaldi : The growing protectionism, but also EU ETS and the CBAM of Europe, create obstacles to world trade
Montreal
The failure of global institutions such as the WTO-denounced the president of the WTO-further aggravate this problem.
PORTS
Last month the port of Barcelona handled 343mila containers (+ 13.7%)
Barcelona
Always high the growth of transshipped containers (+ 24.3%)
PORTS
Work on the restoration of the operation for the ro-ro traffic of the Red Banchina in the port of Salerno
PORTS
Port of Ancona, border control post authorised for controls on products of non-animal origin
Ancona
Garofalo : new growth opportunities related to the traffic of these products
PORTS
Last month, containerized traffic in Hong Kong's port fell by -3.1% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first five months of 2024, the decline was -4.6% percent.
ENVIRONMENT
EU's 570 million euro zone to incentivise the use of cold ironing in ports-France 570
Brussels
MOURNING
General Claudio Graziano, president of the Fincantieri group, has died.
Rome / Trieste
From 2015 to 2018 he had been Chief of Staff of Defence
COMPANIES
A consortium led by STAR Capital will acquire V. Group
London
The transaction will be completed at the beginning of next autumn.
SHIPPING
Italy's index of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Italy's index of connection to the worldwide network of containerized maritime services
Geneva
For the first three national ports it results in growth in Genoa (+ 5.5%) and La Spezia (+ 12.8%) and decreasing in Gioia Tauro (-4.4%)
PORTS
Offer of GIH to acquire the entire capital of Global Ports Holding and implement the delisting of the Company
Istanbul
In the first three months of this year, the revenues of the terminalist company grew by 6.8% percent.
PORTS
Pharaoh appointed secretary-general ff of the AdSP of the South Tyrreno and Ionian
Joy Tauro
Undergoes to Alessandro Guerri
ASSOCIATIONS
Appeal by Federagents to Meloni for a New Order in the Mediterranean
Rome
Saints : It's time to "give the cards"
TRADE
South Korean government decides to ensure cargo hold for containers in support of exports
Seoul
Also taken measures to counter the increase in the value of maritime nols
LEGISLATION
The new EU regulation for the development of the trans-European transport network TEN-T has been approved definitively.
Brussels
Core network to be completed by 2030, the extended core by 2040 and the comprehensive network by 2050
PORTS
Established the ministerial inspection commission that will analyse the procedures for issuing concessions in the ports of Genoa and Savona
ACCIDENTS
Extensive damage to the renfusiera Tutor attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea
Tampa / Southampton
Hit by drone craft and the launch of drones and ballistic missiles
SHIPPING
Compagnie de Transports au Maroc completes acquisition of 51% of the capital of Africa Morocco Links
Casablanca
The stake was sold by Bank of Africa for 307 million dirhams
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023, rail traffic at the Interport of Nola reported an increase of 7.4% percent.
Nola
Similar positive trend in the first quarter of this year
PORTS
Notice of consultation for the design, realization and management of the new passenger terminal in Ancona
Ancona
PORTS
The new cruise terminal at the port of Tarragona has been inaugurated.
Tarragona
It will be managed by the Global Ports Holding. This year, a traffic of 122mila passengers is expected
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in Italian ports decreased by -2.7%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in Italian ports decreased by -2.7%
Rome
In resuming the containers (+ 4.5%) and the rotables (+ 5.9%). Decline in liquid bulk (-2.8%) and conventional goods (-4.6%) and a fairly accentuated reduction in dry bulk (-29.8%)
In April, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -51.1% percent.
SHIPPING
In April, shipping traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -51.1% percent.
The Cairo
In the first quarter of 2024 the reduction was by -45.1%
Deal Daimler Truck-Kawasaki Heavy Industries for liquid hydrogen trucks
TRUCKING
Deal Daimler Truck-Kawasaki Heavy Industries for liquid hydrogen trucks
Tokyo / Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Understanding to design the entire supply chain of supply
PORTS
Two days of strikes did not bring close to the parties that deal with the renewal of the contract of German port workers
Berlin
Ulbrich (ver. of) : a significant increase in wages in order to compensate for the increase in the cost of living
SHIPPING
In 2023, out of 250 million containers shipped by sea, only 221 were lost at sea
Washington / Singapore/Brussels / London
33% of the containers have been recovered
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will activate a seasonal service on the Asia-North Europe / Med route
Marseille
Expected deployment of seven 7,000-teu vessels under two rotations
PORTS
German port firms call on the EU to focus on the competitiveness of European ports
Hamburg
CRUISES
Meyer Turku delivers new cruise ship Mein Schiff 7 at TUI Cruises
Turku
Has a gross tonnage of 111,500 tons
CRUISES
Project for the realization of a cruise port in Bajamar (Mexico)
London
Murano Global Investments announces the initialling of a non-binding agreement with a cruise operator
ACCIDENTS
New attacks on ships in the Gulf region of Aden
Tampa / Southampton
Hit the container ship "MSC Talershi" of the Mediterranean Shipping Company
SHIPPING
Evergreen invests about 500 million in new container ships and new shipping containers
Taipei
SHIPPING
US Federal Maritime Commission launches public consultation on Gemini Cooperation
Washington
On routes with the US, the deal between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will take up to 184 vessels.
SHIPYARDS
Navantia, Fincantieri, Naval Group, Naviris and Hydrus are due to bid for the new European corvette.
Trieste
It was presented as part of a second ban on the European Defence Fund.
PORTS
I go Gateway esulta for the Italian leadership in the World Bank's "Container Port Performance Index" report
Go Ligure
PORTS
Agreement for the expansion of the Russian ULCT terminal container in the Gulf of Finland
St. Petersburg
The annual traffic capacity will be quintupled
PORTS
Competition for the realization of the new cruise terminal Donato Bramante of the port of Civitavecchia
The Spezia
The race for the expansion of La Spezia Container Terminal is also on the way.
PORTS
To electrify the benches of Spanish ports, it is necessary to quintuple the energy needs of the scans
Valencia
Closed a bridge in the port of Charleston for the passage of an out-of-control container
ACCIDENTS
Closed a bridge in the port of Charleston for the passage of an out-of-control container
Charleston
The crew managed to reclaim the government of the ship
PORTS
In April the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -7.9%
Ravenna
In the first quarter of 2024, the decline was -6.7% percent.
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda Towage finalizes the acquisition of France's Les Abeilles
Valencia
It was ceded by the Econocom Group
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
ERFA, UIRR, Die Güterbahnen and RailGood call for a change of pace in EU policy for rail freight
Brussels / Berlin / Langbroek
SHIPYARDS
Damen has filed for bankruptcy against the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia
Bucharest / Costanza
A thousand workers at the establishment have been placed in technical unemployment
Cruises brand P&O Cruises Australia will be incorporated into Carnival Cruise Line
CRUISES
Cruises brand P&O Cruises Australia will be incorporated into Carnival Cruise Line
Miami
The transition to March 2025
SHIPPING
Maersk announces an improvement in the closing forecast for the financial year 2024
Copenhagen
Port congestion and increase in the nils between the new components that characterize the market
SHIPPING
Projects to supply green e-fuel to shipping are in a stalemate
Brussels
A T&E study highlights that not a single initiative dedicated specifically to maritime transport is underway
PORTS
In April 2024 freight traffic in the port of Genoa was stable and in Savona-I went up by 49.4%
Genoa
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Wärtsilä entranches RINA and Gas and Heat in the project for green ammonia bunkerage
Genoa
An innovative bettolina will be developed
PORTS
The management of the Container Terminal 2 of the port of Dar es Salaam officially passes to Adani Ports
Ahmedabad / Abu Dhabi
A joint venture controlled by the Indian firm acquires 95% percent of Tanzania International Container Terminal Services
PORTS
FEPORT, necessary measures to mitigate the impact on European ports of inclusion of shipping in EU ETS
Anverse
Bonz : essential that the EU provides for an adjustment of its own legislation that damages competitiveness
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group buys Dutch railway company Captrain Netherlands
Vienna
It has a fleet of seven locomotives employed in maneuvering and last-mile services
NEWS
Sixty kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Livorno
Livorno
They were concealed in a container with a load of bananas
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Moroccan ports increased by 13.3%
Rabat / Tangiers
A Tanger Med the growth was 14.9%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal boosts the frequency of rail links with the port of Spezia
Melzo
50% increase in rotations with the terminals of Melzo, Marzaglia and Padua
Two Chinese companies have been selected for the management of the new Georgian port of Anaklia that do not operate ports.
PORTS
Two Chinese companies have been selected for the management of the new Georgian port of Anaklia that do not operate ports.
Tbilisi
The CCCC and CHEC engineering firms build port infrastructure. TiL terminalist company waives to submit a proposal
ASSOCIATIONS
They rise to 88 the companies associated with Assiterminal
Genoa
Membership of seven new companies
COMPANIES
Brothers Cosulich acquired the genovese Slavetti Enzo
Genoa
It operates in the field of production and sales of hardware products for the shipbuilding and nautical industry
ACCIDENTS
Likely sinking of the renaissance Tutor attacked by the Houthis
Portsmouth
Signaled the sighting at sea of debris and hydrocarbon chiaths
LEGISLATION
EU Council agrees to its position on new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency
Brussels
Also adopted the general approach on the regulation on the use of the capacity of the railway infrastructure
PORTS
The Council of State has also rejected the appeal from the Gioia Tauro oil company
Joy Tauro
The port institution had rejected the concession instances put forward by the company
SHIPYARDS
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will build the first two Japanese ro-ro ships to methanol
Tokyo
They will have a capacity of about 2,300 motor vehicles
SHIPPING
MSC restructure links between the Western Mediterranean and Canada
Geneva
Merger of two services
SHIPPING
New Mediterranean Service-East Coast USA of the MSC
Geneva
Will have weekly frequency
PORTS
On June 24, the Port Community System of the ports of Campania will be activated
Naples
The digital platform will be equipped with additional tools by 2026
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in Greek ports grew by 1.0%
The Piraeus
Passenger in growth of 6.4%
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -8.2%
Long Beach
In the first five months of 2024, there was an increase of 10.0%
LOGISTICS
In 2023 the turnover of MIS-Mai Intermodal Service grew by 28.5%
Aquanegra Cremonese
Handling 2.3 million tons of cargo
TRUCKING
Spearport, contingent arrivals in the port of Genova to a number of vehicles that can actually be served
SHIPYARDS
Continues the growth of prices of new shipbuilding
Copenhagen
We reduce the consistency of the container order portfolio
PORTS
In May, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by -3.4% percent.
Los Angeles
Waiting for the recovery of growth in summer
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
PORTS
The work of consolidation of the first tank of the Darsena Europe has arrived at 60%.
Livorno
Completion is expected by the end of the year
PORTS
Piacenza has resigned as Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea
Genoa / Rome
The subenters Admiral Massimo Seno
ACCIDENTS
The means of the Trieste Coast Guard rescue a motonave of the APT Gorizia
Trieste
Rescued from 76 people on board
YACHTING
The Italian Sea Group has completed the divestment of the Viareggio nautical yard
Marina di Carrara
It was sold to Next Yacht Group for 21 million euros
COMPANIES
Eni has ceded 10% percent of Saipem's share capital.
San Donato Milanese
The counter-value was about 393 million euros.
ACCIDENTS
Restored full navigability in the access channel to the port of Baltimore
Baltimore
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Assoports and SRM publish a new update of the report "Port Infographics"
Rome
Focus on maritime trades and fleets, alternative fuels and the employment of women in ports
COMPANIES
Renewed the Board of Directors of Maritime Stations
Genoa
Indication of Edoardo Monzani's confirmation to the role of president
SHIPPING
In May the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines grew by 46.2% and 40.1%
Keelung / Taipei
In the first five months of 2024 recorded increases of 27.0% and 17.5%
TRUCKING
Port of Genoa, Spediporto and Fedespedi call for truck drivers to freeze congestion fee
Genoa
CRUISES
DFDS will sell its own mini cruises to Gotlandsbolaget
Copenhagen / Visby
The divestment will include the ships "Crown Seaways" and "Pearl Seaways" built in 1994 and 1989
PORTS
Second report from the Fedespedi Studies Center on the Suez Crisis
Milan
In the Mediterranean, take advantage of ports closest to Gibraltar
COMPANIES
Finsea renews its identity brand identity
Genoa
The structure of the group split into three main business units : Finsea-Shipping agency, Finsea-Land transport and Finsea-Global logistics
SHIPPING
Accelleron has signed a five-year deal with Large Ships Fast
Baden / Genoa
Maintenance and assistance to the more than 100 turboblowers installed on the fleet's 28 ships
PORTS
In May the container traffic in the port of Singapore amounted to 3.5 million teu (+ 3.6%)
Singapore
In the first five months of 2024, 16.9 million teu (+ 7.7%) were handled.
ASSOCIATIONS
On July 17 in Rome, the assembly of the Italian Terminalist Terminalist Association will be held in Rome.
Genoa
It will be preceded 16 by a private event between networking and art
SHIPPING
Last month Evergreen's revenue grew by 40.3% percent
Taipei
In the first five months of 2024, the increase was 36.2% percent.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Spain's Pérez y Cía. bought the EUCONSA compatril
Madrid
Is specialized in intermodal transport in bulk of chemical and petrochemical products
SHIPPING
Suez Canal, continuation of discounts policy applied to ships in transit
Ismailia
Maritime traffic is still more than halved compared to last year.
MEETINGS
Conference on the safety and optimisation of the flow of passengers in ports and borders
Rome
Organized by the ICSA Foundation, it will be held on June 12 in Rome
PORTS
The significant increase in container traffic in the port of Barcelona continued in April.
Barcelona
Transhipment traffic alone has grown by 73.9%
JOBS
Piero Lazzeri has been reappointed president of Sanilog
Rome
Walter Barbieri has been appointed vice-president of the fund for the next three years.
TRUCKING
German L.I.T. buys Italian company Autotransport Pedot
Brake
The Lavis company (Trento) was founded in 1939
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.3% percent.
The Goulette
In decrease both the landings (-6.1%) and embarkation (-11.5%)
COMPANIES
Danish Scan Global Logistics has bought the Fopfloor Shipping & Logistics
Copenhagen
The company, headquartered in Prato, employs more than 160 people.
SHIPPING
New Egypt-Greece-Greece-Algeria service of Tarros and Diamond Line
The Spezia
Will have weekly attendance and will be inaugurated on June 28
PORTS
Port of Gioia Tauro, ok of the CSLP to the surgeries for ro-ro and ro-pax vessels
Joy Tauro
Approved the functional technical adjustment to the PRP
PORTS
Uiltransport, towards mobilisation of Italian dockports from 17 to June 23
Rome
Recovery of purchasing power, security and greater protections are the demands
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Michail Stahlhut (Hupac) is the new president of UIRR
Brussels
Jürgen Albersmann (Contargo) appointed Vice-President
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Terminals Italy passes to the Logistic Pole of FS Group
Rome
Mercitalia Logistics has become sole partner of the firm
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of Assagents will be held in Genoa on June 25.
Genoa
Event entitled " Mari inquieti. Routes and conflicts : the incognition of traffickers "
MEETINGS
Conference on the safety and optimisation of the flow of passengers in ports and borders
Rome
Organized by the ICSA Foundation, it will be held on June 12 in Rome
SHIPPING
From 2026 it will become mandatory for the reporting of containers lost at sea
From 2026 it will become mandatory for the reporting of containers lost at sea
Washington / Singapore/Brussels / London
Kjaer (WSC) : significant progress in the safety of navigation and the safeguarding of the environment
SHIPPING
Emiratense ADNOC Logistics and Services buys Navig8
Abu Dhabi
Transaction of the value of approximately 1,4-1, 5 billion
PORTS
Part of the former Tubimar area of the port of Ancona will be reserved for the development of the nautical shipbuilding industry
Ancona
Approved an act of address
SHIPPING
Tomorrow La Méridionale will inaugurate the Livorno-Île-Rousse ferry service.
Marseille
Expected three weekly departures
SHIPPING
The first July Maersk will introduce a Fossil Fuel Fee
Copenhagen
The new superb will gradually replace the Bunker Adjustment Factor and the Low Sulphur Surcharge
PORTS
Fit Cisl, necessary to ensure the full operation of the AdSP Management Committee of Western Liguria
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Bilog, the enterprises join the AdSP of the Eastern Liguria and the Municipality of Piacenza
The Spezia
PORTS
Vittorio Torbianelli has been appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the AdSP of the East Adriatic Sea
Rome
MARITIME SERVICES
Brothers Cosulich, new tanker bunker chemical bunker IMO2
Genoa
It is the first in the fleet ready to transport methanol
SHIPPING
COSCO will carry out the dual-fuel upgrade of four new container ships from more than 16,000 teu
Shanghai
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Renewed the Cda of Interport Padua
Padova
Luciano Greco is the new president
TRUCKING
Self-transport enterprises operating with the port of Genova introduce a "congestion fee"
Genoa
EDUCATION
In Venice, the Academy of Logistics and the Sea was established
Venice
It is the fruit of the collaboration between ITS Marco Polo Academy, Vemars and CFLI
PORTS
Signed the contract for the electrification of the docks at the port of Termoli
Bari
In the programme works of the total value of around 4.5 million euros
SHIPPING
Downturn in the quarterly financial performance of Danaos and MPCC
Athens / Oslo
The two companies have fleets of 69 and 56 container ships respectively
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac closed the 2023 financial year with a net loss of -6.2 million francs
Chiasso
Next increase in the frequency of intermodal services on the Benelux-Italy corridor
PORTS
From July, the Port Community System of the Port of Palermo will become active.
Palermo
Allows the management of traffic of ships, means and goods in the stopover
COMPANIES
RINA presents a growth plan that could include further acquisitions
Genoa
In 2023 revenue growth of 10% percent. Stable new orders in the first quarter of this year
PORTS
Support from Banco BPM, UniCredit and SACE for the implementation of interventions in the ports of Naples and Salerno
Naples
Advance Payment Bond of 36 million euros to R.C.M. Construction
PORTS
The first of the drawers of the new foranea dam has arrived in Genoa.
Genoa
It was laid at -25 meters deep
ASSOCIATIONS
Mission of Spediport in China to promote the development of air cargo in Genoa
Genoa
Stops in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou
LEGISLATION
Planning of the maritime space, Italy referred to the EU Court of Justice
Brussels
Brussels denounces the lack of processing and communication of management plans
EDUCATION
In La Spezia it is hoped the establishment of a Faculty of Transport Economics and Logistics
The Spezia
Pisano : the sector is at the constant search for proper professionalism
MEETINGS
On Tuesday in Livorno, the conference will be held "Il Freight Train in the Ports"
Livorno
FerMerci promotes a confrontation between institutions and operators of freight rail transport in ports
ASSOCIATIONS
Memorandum of Understanding signed by ALIS and Assiterminal
Genoa
Joint development of strategic topics for enterprises and workers in the areas of reference
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Swiss, 2.1% percent increase in rail tracks tariffs
Bern
The costs of freight traffic will increase by about six million francs per year
SHIPPING
The Euroseas container charterer deems positive the prospects of its market segment
Athens
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
CargoBeamer secures funding for 140 million euros from public and private investors
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewed the Management of SOS LOGistics
Milan
Daniele Texts has been confirmed to the presidency
