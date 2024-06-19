Fratelli Cosulich has acquired the Genoese company Schiavetti Enzo

The Fratelli Cosulich group, through its subsidiary Link
Industries, has acquired Schiavetti Enzo Srl, a company
operating since 1870 and boasting a long experience in the
production and sale of hardware products for
the shipbuilding and marine industry, which has been carried on for five generations
activities, expanding its product range and
related services. Over the years, the company has
focused on the design and marketing of high-quality products,
hardware for the marine and marine sector, with a portfolio that
includes a wide range of solutions for door segments and
of naval furnishings, locks, hardware accessories and
closures, currently used in all types of vessels,
passengers, ferries, cargo, military and pleasure boats.
Announcing that in the new corporate structure of the
Enzo Schiavetti remains the presence of Enzo Schiavetti, in
minority shareholder and managing director, Fratelli Cosulich
highlighted that this acquisition will enrich the offer
Link Industries, which is active in the
thermal and acoustic insulation, in ranges for the building industry, and more in
of the entire Maritime, Building & Industrial unit
Supply which has recently been established in the group.