The number of companies associated with Assiterminal rises to 88

On the occasion of today's Members' Assembly
of the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal), during which the
2023 financial statements and the 2024 budget, has been
registered the adhesion to the organization of seven new
companies: Poseidon (port of Augusta), Grimaldi Palermo Euro Terminal
(port of Palermo), Logiport (port of Civitavecchia), Salerno
Container Terminal (Port of Salerno), Logiport (Port of Ravenna),
Vado Gateway (port of Vado Ligure) and Logiport (port of Salerno).
As a result of these new accessions, which were welcomed with great
enthusiasm, the assembly acknowledged the structure and the president
Luca Becce of the excellent work done that brings Assiterminal to
representing 88 companies including terminal operators, port companies and
passenger terminal. The association pointed out that this
This result clearly confirms Assiterminal as the main
trade association in the field of port logistics,
able to represent port companies of all
size, of any shareholder, of all areas
port goods (containers, cruises,
ferries, automotive, break bulk, liquid vegetable bulk,
petroleum products, grains, miscellaneous commodities generally understood).
During the meeting, the Assiterminal assembly
approved amendments to the Association's Statute aimed at
place even greater emphasis on internal participation and
strengthen and broaden the capacity for discussion and
decision-making by internal bodies.