Russo (Conftrasporti): differentiated autonomy risks undermining the competitiveness of the national economic system

"The approval of the bill is likely to have
Negative effects on system planning and functionality
transport and logistics of the country'. This was stated by the
President of Conftrasporti-Confcommercio, Pasquale Russo,
referring to the text on differentiated autonomy approved by the
by the Chamber of Deputies.
Expressing the fear of repercussions on the effectiveness of the
system and competitiveness of Italian companies, Russo
recalled that "Conftrasporto has repeatedly highlighted
whereas transport and logistics are a complex and interconnected whole,
which by its very nature requires an organic, visionary approach
from which ultra-sectoral interventions also derive.
The new law, which confirms the competences of subjects that can be
be transferred to the Regions - Russo pointed out - did not have the
foresight to provide for a link between territorial choices and
national plans that this government is also adopting, or
revising, aware, therefore, of the peculiar characteristics
in the transport sector'.
"The fact is also worrying," continued the president of
Conftrasporti-Confcommercio - that the law has been approved in
total lack of definition of Essential Performance Levels
ports, airports and major infrastructures, and the
difficulties in identifying objective criteria for
We have already expressed doubts and perplexities.
In fact, these are infrastructures on which they "travel"
market services, in many cases already widely regulated and
on which concession relationships determined by contracts insist
legally binding'.
"With just a few days to go before the EU elections, given the
the centrality of the Trans-European Networks and the
international transport have had - concluded Russo - the
fragmentation of policies and regulations in the sector risks
to undermine the competitiveness of the national economic system'.