In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Romanian ports increased by +16.1%

In the first quarter of this year, Romanian ports
handled a total of 16.23 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +16.1% over the same period of 2023.
The National Institute of Statistics of Romania has announced that the
only the port of Constance, which handles the majority of the
domestic and foreign goods, handled 15.74 million
tonnes, with a growth of +15.8% over the first three months of 2019.
last year, including 8.94 million tonnes of dry bulk
(+21.8%), 4.23 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+8.2%) and
1.79 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+9.8%).
The Romanian Statistical Office indicated that in the first quarter of the year,
by 2024, maritime trade with Italy recorded a strong
decrease as 161 thousand were handled by national ports
tonnes of goods to and from Italian ports (-66.9%), of which
137 thousand tons of goods landed at Romanian ports (-60.9%) and
24 thousand tons of goods embarked (-82.5%).